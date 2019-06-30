{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools’ School & Community Relations Department was awarded 28 national and state public relations awards in multiple categories for the 2018-19 school year. They include:

National School Public Relations AssociationWaterloo East High School: athletic signing Facebook live video, honorable mention.

Irving Elementary School: Healthiest State video, award of merit.

Highland Elementary School: Dual Language Immersion video, honorable mention.

Waterloo Schools: Experiential Learning video, honorable mention.

Iowa School Public Relations AssociationWaterloo Career Center: TV commercial, radio commercial, branding/image package, excellence awards; thank you print ad, merit award; branding/image package excellence award.

Elk Run Quota Club Book Donation: photography, excellence award.

Irving Glasses Distribution: excellence award.

Lou Henry First Day: excellence award.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Waterloo Career Center: Early Education Students, Information Folder, Soultown magazine ad, excellence award.

Waterloo East High School: athletic signing Facebook live video, excellence award.

Waterloo East High School: East High Strength Training video, blue & gold award.

Experiential Learning: Dual Language Immersion video, blue & gold award.

Waterloo Schools: #YouMatter video, excellence award.

Irving Elementary School: Irving Healthiest State video, blue & gold award.

Waterloo East High School: Football video, excellence award.

Lou Henry Elementary School: Back to School video, excellence award.

Waterloo Schools Foundation Breakfast speech: excellence award.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments