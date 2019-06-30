WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools’ School & Community Relations Department was awarded 28 national and state public relations awards in multiple categories for the 2018-19 school year. They include:
National School Public Relations AssociationWaterloo East High School: athletic signing Facebook live video, honorable mention.
Irving Elementary School: Healthiest State video, award of merit.
Highland Elementary School: Dual Language Immersion video, honorable mention.
Waterloo Schools: Experiential Learning video, honorable mention.
Iowa School Public Relations AssociationWaterloo Career Center: TV commercial, radio commercial, branding/image package, excellence awards; thank you print ad, merit award; branding/image package excellence award.
Elk Run Quota Club Book Donation: photography, excellence award.
Irving Glasses Distribution: excellence award.
Lou Henry First Day: excellence award.
Waterloo Career Center: Early Education Students, Information Folder, Soultown magazine ad, excellence award.
Waterloo East High School: athletic signing Facebook live video, excellence award.
Waterloo East High School: East High Strength Training video, blue & gold award.
Experiential Learning: Dual Language Immersion video, blue & gold award.
Waterloo Schools: #YouMatter video, excellence award.
Irving Elementary School: Irving Healthiest State video, blue & gold award.
Waterloo East High School: Football video, excellence award.
Lou Henry Elementary School: Back to School video, excellence award.
Waterloo Schools Foundation Breakfast speech: excellence award.
