WATERLOO — Waterloo native and former casino executive Lorenzo Creighton has been honored for his efforts to employ minority-owned businesses in the construction of a $1.4 billion Washington, D.C.-area resort.
The developer, an East High School graduate, was given the Hester King Award by the Prince George’s County, Md., chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in June. He had agreed to hiring a certain percentage of minority business enterprises in developing the MGM National Harbor casino resort complex along the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, Md. At the time, he was an executive with MGM Resorts International and now works as a consultant for the gaming industry.
“We committed to 30 percent and we exceeded 38 percent,” said Creighton. It was a project that required lobbying the Legislature, making zoning changes and passing a voter referendum before construction could start. During that time, the developers created a database that helped to ensure they would hire the required number of minority-owned businesses.
After high school, Creighton graduated from Luther College in Decorah and Drake University in Des Moines. His involvement with casinos started in 1989 as deputy administrator for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and continued when he became executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission in 1992. Over the decades since leaving the regulatory agencies, Creighton has worked as an executive with casinos across the country.
