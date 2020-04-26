Waterloo medical info company marks 50 years

Both adopted the Cedar Valley as their home. Williams was a native of Cedar Rapids, attended the University of Iowa and came to Waterloo after serving in the U.S. Army.

Behn, who grew up in Monticello, came to Cedar Falls to attend Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa. He also got to know the community working for the Cedar Falls Record newspaper under longtime business manager Merrill Hach.

Williams, Behn, and all their associates, employees, and successors at POS have combined to create a prescription for success over the years in the health care communications industry and in the community. Individually and collectively they have supported the Cedar Valley United Way, local foundations and the construction and development of the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at UNI.

And current POS president Mike Williams succeeded his father on the Allen Hospital board.

Heimbuch said POS, like Herb and Mike Williams, was never a company that needed or wanted to blow its own horn. But it is acknowledging and celebrating its 50 years in service as a thank-you to its many employees and executives over the years.

Hickman noted, “Look how many families that little business supported all these years,” he said.

After all that time, it’s time for a publicity-shy company to take a step back, take a bow and raise a glass to those guys in that building on Rainbow Drive — Herb Williams and everyone else who made POS what it is today.

