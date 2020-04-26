Waterloo medical info company marks 50 years

WATERLOO — When a bunch of guys get together in a building no bigger than a garage, it’s usually to tinker on an engine and maybe crack open some cold ones.
A bunch of guys did more than that in a building no bigger than a garage on Rainbow Drive in 1970.
They revved up a business that is still running on all cylinders, and then some, 50 years later.
Professional Office Services, now a national health care communications company, marks its 50th anniversary of business this year.
Today, POS employs 125 people in Waterloo at its 120,000-square-foot location on Burton Avenue and another 300 at its various locations around the country, including operations in Florida, Utah, and other locales, with a nationwide sales force. The company has had a number of acquisitions over the years.
Not bad, according to one of the guys who worked out of that little building on Rainbow Drive in 1970.
“I’m real happy for them,” said retiree Larry Hickman, a co-founder of POS and its first employee. “From where we started, I never would have imagined it would be what it grew to be. It’s an amazing company.”
In its early years, Harry Grant was the CEO, Don Lawson was chief financial officer and Parke Behn was in charge of sales and marketing. A couple of the co-founders had previously worked at Control-o-fax under legendary local entrepreneur T. Wayne Davis and were quick studies.
By 1973, the company moved to its newly constructed facilities on Burton Avenue and had customers around the country. It took another quantum leap when veteran Rath Packing Co. executive Herb Williams bought the company in 1976. Several of the original principals stayed on and contributed significantly to the company’s growth.
“Herb brought a new zeal to the company that was contagious,” co-founder Behn wrote in a presentation on the company’s 20th anniversary in 1990. “Every day he drove to work from his modest home in Waterloo and breathed excitement into the operation. His dedication to the corporation set the standard for all employees, and his professionalism was always apparent.”
Together, the POS staff helped grow a firm that contributed to the health and vitality of Waterloo-Cedar Falls as much as the health care providers and customers it serves.
Williams and Behn, among many others, were examples of the POS staff’s commitment to not just the company, but to the joined Waterloo-Cedar Falls communities.
“Herb was ‘Waterloo strong.’ Parke was ‘Cedar Falls strong,’ said POS communications and marketing director Travis Hembuch.
Behn died in 2011; Williams, last April. But the company continues under their core values under the leadership of Mike Williams, Herb’s son.
POS specializes in communications between health care providers and their patients in print and various online services, ranging from billing to health care instructions.
“We’re all about patient communication,” Heimbuch said, supporting providers in maintaining patient health.
The company in recent years completed a major press addition and technological improvements at its Burton Avenue location, Heimbuch said, in a substantial investment in the local community. It also looks to hire locally as time comes to replenish its local workforce, with many employees having served 30 and 40 years.
As a premiere national health care communications company, POS could be located anywhere but chooses to be in Waterloo, in keeping with the spirit of its longtime president.
“Herb was a Waterloo guy,” Heimbuch said. “We’re a traditional company with traditional values.” Heimbuch himself is a University of Northern Iowa graduate with 12 years in the company.
Williams and Behn, in particular, carried community spirit and commitment to quality health care beyond the confines of their own business.
Herb Williams served on the Allen Hospital board of trustees in Waterloo. Behn chaired on the Sartori Memorial Hospital board in Cedar Falls, later helped engineer that hospital’s affiliation with Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo and chaired the Covenant Health System Board, over both hospitals and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein.
Both adopted the Cedar Valley as their home. Williams was a native of Cedar Rapids, attended the University of Iowa and came to Waterloo after serving in the U.S. Army.
Behn, who grew up in Monticello, came to Cedar Falls to attend Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa. He also got to know the community working for the Cedar Falls Record newspaper under longtime business manager Merrill Hach.
Williams, Behn, and all their associates, employees, and successors at POS have combined to create a prescription for success over the years in the health care communications industry and in the community. Individually and collectively they have supported the Cedar Valley United Way, local foundations and the construction and development of the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at UNI.
And current POS president Mike Williams succeeded his father on the Allen Hospital board.
Heimbuch said POS, like Herb and Mike Williams, was never a company that needed or wanted to blow its own horn. But it is acknowledging and celebrating its 50 years in service as a thank-you to its many employees and executives over the years.
Hickman noted, “Look how many families that little business supported all these years,” he said.
After all that time, it’s time for a publicity-shy company to take a step back, take a bow and raise a glass to those guys in that building on Rainbow Drive — Herb Williams and everyone else who made POS what it is today.
