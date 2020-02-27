Waterloo East names new baseball coach

WATERLOO — East High School has named Eric Jesse as the new head baseball coach.

He is currently a district staff member working at Highland Elementary. His experience at the elementary level will help address program needs in regards to youth development focusing on proper technique and skills through the creation of a Jr. Trojans Baseball Program.

In addition, Jesse helped develop and coach a middle school baseball program at Union Middle School and served as the head middle school basketball coach in Janesville.

Brenton Shavers, East High School athletic director, said this will be Eric’s first high school coaching experience, but his references all reported that his high energy and enthusiasm for the game of baseball will help create a positive atmosphere within the program.

