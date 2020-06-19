Waterloo Community Foundation elects new board member

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Foundation recently elected Bob Hellman, a long-time Waterloo business owner, to its board of directors.

Hellman joins a Waterloo-based public charity that partners with generous donors to address local needs through the community’s nonprofit network.

He established and served as chairman of Hellman for 52 years. The agency was quickly recognized as a top-rate marketing firm, managing multiple national and international clients.

Throughout his career, Hellman didn’t forget about the community that gave so much to him. “I am not ready for any armchair or “I remember” coffee conversations. The Waterloo Community Foundation, with its local focus, allows me to stay involved in the community I’ve grown up in and has given me so much,” he said.

Hellman serves as a board member emeritus of Self Help International in Waverly and the executive director of Build Our Ballpark, a local nonprofit that has refurbished 15 little league ball fields in Waterloo, for a total of 59 playing fields in nine communities and two states.

The Waterloo Community Foundation was organized in June 2015 to serve needs in Waterloo and, in limited situations its vicinity. To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, visit www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.

