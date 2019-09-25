{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — MidAmerican Energy presented a $100,000 check to Waterloo Schools at Monday’s Board of Education meeting to go toward the Waterloo Career Center’s electrical program.

Jeremy Sorensen, MidAmerican Energy associate business account manager, and Chuck Meyers, MidAmerican Energy key account manager, represented the company at the presentation.

The Electrical Construction Trades program at the WCC, one of 14 career programs offered, prepares students for entry-level positions in residential, commercial and industrial wiring.

At the completion of the program, students should be able to install electrical wiring to meet National Electric Code (NEC code) in residential and commercial settings. In addition, students should be able to install motor-controlled equipment in industrial operations using more complex systems such as Programmable Controllers.

