Waterloo business founder wins lawsuit over discriminatory lending
Waterloo business founder wins lawsuit over discriminatory lending

Popcorn Heaven owner ReShonda Young photographed outside the Franklin Street store in Waterloo in August.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo business owner has won a lawsuit requiring the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to do more about discriminatory lending practices across the country.

ReShonda Young, who founded Popcorn Heaven in 2014, had joined a group of plaintiffs last summer in legal action claiming the federal agency was failing to follow Dodd-Frank Act requirements to reduce discrimination against women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses.

Under a settlement agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, the bureau agreed to step up its rule-making and enforcement process under an approved timeline.

“I’m just really humbled to be part of the process,” Young said. “Sometimes we feel so small, but this is one of those things that shows if we’re willing to speak up we actually can make a difference.

“This is a really serious problem that we needed to look at,” she added, noting the settlement hopefully helps other minority- and women-owned businesses moving forward.

Young and another plaintiff in the suit, Deborah Field of Portland, Ore., got involved as members of the Main Street Alliance. Other plaintiffs included the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders and the California Reinvestment Coalition.

“This victory marks a milestone for addressing the credit barriers small business owners face across the country, particularly women and entrepreneurs of color,” the Main Street Alliance said a news release about the settlement.

Section 1071 of Dodd-Frank, which was adopted in 2010, required financial institutions to compile, maintain and report information about credit applications by women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses.

That provision was never implemented over the past decade as the banking industry and consumer advocates debated its impact, and the CFPB never started the rule-making procedures.

Young, who wound up selling her Popcorn Heaven store in Waterloo but was involved in opening stores in other states, said she was the victim of discriminatory lending practices locally.

“In several instances there was just blatant discrimination, and in other cases I found out about it later on,” she said. “And it wasn’t just me.”

Young said minorities and women who bought into Popcorn Heaven in other locations experienced the same problems she did in Waterloo. But white business owners opening a store didn’t face those same barriers.

After news of her involvement in the federal lawsuit, Young noted she was often stopped on the street or in stores by others wanting to share their own stories of lending discrimination.

Main Street Alliance Executive Director Amanda Ballantyne said work remains to increase access to capital for small businesses.

“It has taken 10 years to achieve the implementation of Section 1071,” Ballantyne said. “It’s time to move swiftly and finally address the systemic discrimination in small business lending.”

