Waterloo agency honored

WATERLOO -- West Bend Insurance Co. recently recognized Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency in Waterloo as achieving their “Preferred” level of recognition in the company’s Preferred Partners agency awards program.

The Preferred Award achievement level is based on the agencies' profitability, growth and West Bend’s position within the agency.

Fish-Johnson Insurance has been recognized for such an award in each of the last two years. This award earned Fish-Johnson a trip to Nashville, Tenn., however the trip has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Fish-Johnson has represented West Bend Insurance since 1990.