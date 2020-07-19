Watch Now: Waterloo racks up second best construction year ever

A $15.7 million permit for the Lost Island Theme Park on East Shaulis Road was the largest private project. While the overall project will involve a $100 million investment, aspects such as road work, park equipment, rides, and furnishings are not included in the city permit value.

Other large new-construction projects included permits for a $7.5 million ConTrol expansion at 2130 Newell St., in the Northeast Industrial Park, and a $2.8 million Tommy Car Wash at University and Falls avenues.

Three major downtown remodeling projects also boosted the year-end total: a $15.4 million permit for Lincoln Savings Bank to remodel upper floors of a Cedar Valley TechWorks building at 360 Westfield Ave.; a $4.3 million remodeling of Cedar River Tower, 106 E. Third St.; and a $4 million remodeling of the hotel at 205 W. Fourth St.

Makenda LLC, a South Dakota-based firm, is investing about $10 million in the acquisition and renovation of the former Ramada Hotel, which will become a dual-branded Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel.

“We’re pretty much on schedule,” said Makenda’s Rod Lindquist, noting the signs went up on the hotel Tuesday and four truckloads of beds were delivered last week.