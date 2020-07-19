Watch Now: Waterloo racks up second best construction year ever

WATERLOO — Developers put up new buildings, renovated old ones, and helped the city to its second-best construction year in history.
The Waterloo Building Inspections Department wrote permits for more than $161.1 million in new construction, remodeling, and repair permits during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
The total eclipses the $142.3 million in construction value from the previous fiscal year and trails only the $181 million record set in 2007, when the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo broke ground.
“We didn’t really have any huge $50 million projects or anything like that, but the $161 million is a nice blend of good-sized projects and some very nice smaller projects,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
“There’s a lot of remodels along with the new construction and a mix of commercial and residential (permits),” he added. “I think we’ve been very blessed and very fortunate in this area that projects didn’t have to shut down or get slowed down by COVID.”
The two largest permits issued during the past fiscal year were for the $20 million construction of Lowell Elementary School on Williston Avenue, replacing the previous school that suffered a roof collapse, and a $16.6 million rebuilding of the bio-solids handling area of the city’s sewage treatment plant.
A $15.7 million permit for the Lost Island Theme Park on East Shaulis Road was the largest private project. While the overall project will involve a $100 million investment, aspects such as road work, park equipment, rides, and furnishings are not included in the city permit value.
Other large new-construction projects included permits for a $7.5 million ConTrol expansion at 2130 Newell St., in the Northeast Industrial Park, and a $2.8 million Tommy Car Wash at University and Falls avenues.
Three major downtown remodeling projects also boosted the year-end total: a $15.4 million permit for Lincoln Savings Bank to remodel upper floors of a Cedar Valley TechWorks building at 360 Westfield Ave.; a $4.3 million remodeling of Cedar River Tower, 106 E. Third St.; and a $4 million remodeling of the hotel at 205 W. Fourth St.
Makenda LLC, a South Dakota-based firm, is investing about $10 million in the acquisition and renovation of the former Ramada Hotel, which will become a dual-branded Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel.
“We’re pretty much on schedule,” said Makenda’s Rod Lindquist, noting the signs went up on the hotel Tuesday and four truckloads of beds were delivered last week.
The Best Western Plus portion of the hotel, on floors two through five, is expected to be ready for guests by the end of this week. The Executive Residency rooms on the upper five floors are slated to open by the end of August, Lindquist said.
Two other remodeling permits helped boost the totals.
Maple Lanes took out a $3.4 million permit in June to rebuilt and expand its fire-damaged operation at 2608 University Ave., while the Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center took out a $3 million permit last July to remodel the former John Deere health clinic at 1015 S. Hackett Road.
On the housing front, Waterloo wrote permits for 49 single-family homes, which is an improvement on the 44 single-family houses started in the previous year. But overall housing numbers — that also includes duplexes, town homes, and apartments — were well off pace.
Waterloo saw 314 new housing units started in fiscal year 2018-19 compared to just 98 units in the last fiscal year.
“I’d like us to average a little higher, but it we can get over 100 (units) it’s a good year for us,” Anderson said. He noted a shortage of platted housing lots has been a roadblock to more construction.
