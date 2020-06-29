WATCH NOW: Charles City farmer turns farm land into wetlands for conservation

“The government had come to me,” Heinz said. “This was their second choice, they actually wanted it down here from me, about half-a-mile, but that’s my dad and he didn’t want to have his farm tore up like that. The individual that came to me said their second choice is over here, which is mine, I just decided that it seemed like a good idea.”

According to the Iowa agriculture site, monetary incentives to the landowner include up to 15 years of rental payments for all acres involved, 100% cost share for wetland restoration and buffer establishment and an incentive payment for a 30-year or perpetual easement.

“It’s a financial thing, but basically I sold them 40 acres of that dirt down there, that area that’s lowland,” Heinz said.

The state was planning on starting later in the summer, but due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, construction was cleared to start sooner this summer.

“The site south of Charles City is very close to where the contractor’s base of operations is,” Hansen said. “It was an easy site for them to move up on their list because the workers could access the site easily from the work location while respecting social distancing. They asked and we were happy to accelerate the construction timeline for that project.”

Since finishing Heinz’s land, the workers have moved on and are scheduled to start on land south of Clear Lake. Heinz says most of his land he sold to the CREP had gravel and various soil types in it, so he’s happy to see work being done to improve the area.

