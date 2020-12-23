Wartburg to offer online Master of Arts in leadership beginning summer 2021

WAVERLY — Now more than ever, companies and organizations seek professionals who are called to lead and can navigate the complexity of change with grace and positive strength. Wartburg College is answering that call with the development of a new Master of Arts in leadership that will enroll its first cohort in the summer of 2021.

The online master’s program is designed for working professionals and provides a deep foundation of problem-based learning about leadership from different perspectives.

Offered entirely online, the program includes two brief online intensive experiences (three days each) at the start and end of the first year of the two-year program. The Master of Arts can be applied to any field and is designed to help individuals explore how they are called to lead and navigate personal leadership challenges.

“Graduates will use their unique strengths and passions to improve their communities and places of business,” said Michael Gleason, director of Wartburg’s Institute for Leadership Education. “Students will learn more about how they can create more than just a ‘quick fix,’ but rather create deeper and longer-lasting change by considering the values and root causes of the problems they wish to explore.”