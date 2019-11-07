WATERLOO — A 70-year-old Waterloo trucking company is planning to expand its headquarters in the Greenbelt Centre Business Park.
Warren Transport Inc. is seeking site plan approval for a new 39,600-square-foot trucking facility on roughly 16 acres of land in the development zone near the former Waterloo Greyhound Park.
The plan expected to be considered by the City Council on Nov. 18 shows the building and large concrete and gravel truck and trailer parking area bounded by Athens and Cyclone drives and Titan Trail.
The site is just east of the Social Security Administration office and north of the Love’s Travel Stop. It is northeast of the demolished Waterloo Greyhound Park, a site Warren Transport originally considered for its expansion.
Company officials did not return phone calls about the project, which is expected to relocate the current operation from 210 Beck Ave., a site tucked away behind Calvary Cemetery near Black Hawk Creek and U.S. Highway 218.
Warren Transport, formed in 1949 by brothers Jack, Irv and George Warren, became the largest carrier of John Deere farm equipment in the city and serves freight customers from nine terminals across the country. It is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Anderson Trucking Service Inc.
Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development for Grow Cedar Valley, said it was exciting to see a company with such a long local history expand.
“For them to consolidate this but also expand their corporate office is really some neat stuff that we certainly can be proud of in Waterloo,” she said.
Members of the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to endorse the site plan despite voicing some concerns about whether the roads can handled the heavy truck traffic.
Trucks would access the area from Greyhound Drive, Ridgeway Avenue and U.S. 63, but would also travel on the local streets within Greenbelt Centre. Company officials said the bulk of the trucks would be unloaded and operating during normal daytime business hours.
“As we hope that area develops and fills in I would encourage the city to look at a more comprehensive traffic study for that area in general,” said commission chair Virginia Wilber. “We want that area to develop and be safe.”
Greenbelt Centre was started by Deer Creek Development, headed by businessman Harold Youngblut, with incentives provided by the city. Projects in the park include Mauer Eye Clinc, Financial Decisions Group, Heartland Vineyard Church, Gubbels One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning and Hawkeye Stages.
