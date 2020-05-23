Waffle stop opens with new look Monday after temporarily closing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — A refurbished Waffle Stop is set to hold a grand reopening at 7 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds set restrictions on restaurants' operations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We tried to do takeout," said manager Jamie Mangrich. "We stayed open three to four days."

After temporarily closing, Mangrich and owner Steve Hassman made another decision: to use the time to remodel the diner's interior.

Hassman estimated he spent $20,000 on the building at 904 Rainbow Drive. "if I had to put a number on it." It was the first time the restaurant has been updated in 25 years.

Counter seats were removed as some changes were made in the layout. There is new kitchen equipment, flooring, booths, tables, chairs and more. "We replaced a lot of stuff," said Mangrich.

Waffle Stop will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days per week, starting with only Mangrich and Hassman working. "I can't afford to hire people back until we know how this is going to go," said Mangrich.

The restaurant will serve a "full breakfast menu and pretty much burgers and chicken fingers with fries for lunch," said Hassman, as they get back up and running. "We're known more for breakfast than anything."