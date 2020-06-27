Virus upends tourism marketing, sparks idea of 'safecations'

The city of Philadelphia had a $2.5 million marketing campaign centered on live entertainment set to launch April 15. Instead, it’s developing new strategies based on research into how far people are willing to drive and what will motivate them to travel, such as weddings and other celebrations, said Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

“We also are reverting back to reassuring people that the Philly you know and love is still here. You’ll see much more imagery of the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Rocky, cheesesteaks,” Guaracino said. “Most destinations try to evolve beyond the iconic things they’re known for so they can expand their appeal. We see in the research right now that people need to be reassured about what’s open and what’s closed.”

Beyond attracting visitors, tourism officials are also promoting how their cities and states will keep visitors safe. North Dakota’s tourism office targeted one such message to in-state residents when the virus hit, said Sara Otte-Coleman, the state’s director of tourism and marketing. While the state has not traditionally been a tourist hot spot, it may become more attractive to travelers in search of wide-open spaces.

“Staycation” has been part of vacation lingo for a while, but now there’s also the notion of “safecations,” Otte-Coleman said.

“We’ve kind of owned uncrowded, and we’ve owned safe,” she said. “So if there’s going to be a winner in this, I think it might be us.”