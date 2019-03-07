CEDAR FALLS -- A store in College Square Mall was closed by its parent company, The Courier has learned.
Victoria's Secret in Cedar Falls officially closed as of Monday, according to a woman who identified herself as a manager named Bree but declined to give her last name. She referred all other questions, including how many employees were affected, to media relations at Victoria's Secret.
Calls and emails to the company were not immediately returned Thursday.
L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret, reported in its fourth quarter earnings report on its website that the chain had had a 3 percent sales decrease company-wide for the quarter and a 2 percent decrease for the fiscal year. Its other brand, Bath and Body Works, reported a 12 percent sales increase in the same quarter and an 11 percent increase for the year.
USA Today reported last week L Brands will close 53 Victoria's Secret stores as a result of the disappointing results, about 4 percent of its worldwide stores.
The Waterloo Victoria's Secret in Crossroads Mall will remain open, according to a manager answering the phone there Thursday.
Confused on what I just read. So some random girl named Bree closed up the store early? The store isn’t closing.
