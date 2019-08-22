WATERLOO — VGM Retail is now overseeing the gift shops at MercyOne hospitals in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
A portion of the store’s profits are paid directly back to MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation, funding improvements and innovation that advance patient care.
“We are very excited to announce our partnership with MercyOne and operate gift shops that make a difference in our community,” said Rob Baumhover, director of VGM Retail. “This new collaboration brings beloved elements from the previous gift shop operations and adds gifts from new vendors, comfort options and even Iowa-made merchandise with continued focus on the consumer experience.”
The Gift Shop at MercyOne will have multiple locations. At the Waterloo medical center, the gift shop will remain in its current location in the first-floor lobby and carry sundries, snacks, home décor, travel supplies, phone accessories, clothing, shoes, flowers and gifts. Another gift shop can be found in the Waterloo Birth Center on the third floor of the Outpatient & Women’s Center. This shop will feature gifts for expectant parents to celebrate the birth of their child. The third gift shop will be located at the Cedar Falls medical center in the main lobby.
“The contributions that come from our gift shops support our foundations and allow us to invest in our facilities and advance patient care,” said Ryan Meyer, vice president of operations at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “This partnership reflects a new opportunity to build upon that success, and we appreciate VGM’s expertise in this area.”
The community is invited to stop out to the grand opening of the two sites at Waterloo Medical Center, 3421 W. Ninth St., on Friday. The grand opening at Cedar Falls medical center will be announced soon. Regular business hours of operation for the Waterloo medical center sites will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
