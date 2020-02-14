VGM Group named presenting sponsor for RAGBRAI Waterloo overnight stop

WATERLOO -- One of the Cedar Valley’s largest employers, VGM Group, has committed to the presenting sponsorship for the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) when it makes an overnight stop in Waterloo on July 22.

VGM’s CEO, Mike Mallaro, made the announcement Thursday to employees at its Waterloo headquarters.

More than 25,000 riders, support crew and vendors expected to spend the evening of July 22 in the Cedar Valley as part of annual bike ride.

“Waterloo is a wonderful community. We’re proud to be based in the Cedar Valley and are excited for thousands of others to see how great it is too,” said Mallaro. “This is an amazing opportunity for our VGM employee owners to shine a positive light on our hometown and help make this event a success for our community.”

Now in its 48th year, RAGBRAI attracts riders from the U.S. and around the world who bike through communities across the entire state of Iowa, traveling more than 400 miles in a week. RAGBRAI XLVIII is slated to begin July 19 in Le Mars and end on July 25 in Clinton.

For VGM, participating in RABGRAI as the presenting sponsor for the Waterloo overnight stop provides an opportunity to help show off the Cedar Valley and all the city has to offer.

