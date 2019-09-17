WATERLOO — For the third time in five years, VGM Group has been selected as Iowa’s Top Workplace among large employers.
The company has taken the top spot in each of the three years it has participated: 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Rankings are based entirely on employees’ opinions from an anonymous survey performed by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The survey asks employees to assess metrics such as engagement, alignment and company leadership.
“We're once again extremely honored to be recognized as the Top Workplace in the state,” said Mike Mallaro, VGM's CEO. “The award is particularly rewarding knowing it is based on how our employees feel about VGM and how we work.”
The award was announced Thursday during a reception in Des Moines hosted by the Des Moines Register. Nearly 200 employers participated in the 2019 program, of which 135 were ranked on the Top Workplaces list. Along with VGM, the top five in the large company category included Veridian Credit Union, Edward Jones, Grinnell Mutual and Kwik Star.
Along with the accolades of finishing number one, VGM’s management team can review survey stats and anonymous comments to recognize strengths and diagnose areas that may need improvement.
“Being recognized as the Top Workplace is a great honor and is a credit to every person who works at VGM — because each one of our employee owners help shape the company and make it what it is,” said Sara Laures, VGM Group's senior VP of people and strategy. “In addition to the pride that comes with this recognition, we also gain valuable insight from our employees’ responses to the surveys and use that feedback to make adjustments and continue to get better.”
VGM Group is a member services organization providing business solutions to more than 25,000 companies throughout the United States and Canada. The company employs nearly 1,100 people, nearly 900 in Iowa. The company recently opened a distribution center in Nashville, Tenn., and is in the process of opening a Homelink office in Decorah.
For more information about VGM Group and its Top Workplace ranking, visit www.vgmgroup.com/about-vgm/top-workplace.
