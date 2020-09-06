VGM focused on greatness of its employees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Employees of VGM Group might work for any one of its nearly 20 business units.

However, they go by a single name, says Stephanie Mangrich.

“We always refer to ourselves as a ‘VGM Family,’” explains Mangrich, VGM Group events coordinator.

This family is there through the “ebbs and flows with the demands of life,” adds Jessica Parmater, VGM Homelink director of business development. The VGM Family was cultivated by founder Van G. Miller, she explains, and continued under the leadership of current CEO Mike Mallaro.

“Family is the summation of our culture, because it so simply explains how VGM is an employer obsessively focused on the greatness of its employees, both at home and in the office,” says Parmater.

Miller used an investment from two friends in 1986 to establish a national buying group for independent home medical equipment providers. By the mid-1990s, the company he started had more than 100 employees.

Today, VGM Group Inc. employs 1,000 people at nine sites, with more on-boarded weekly.

Mallaro took the helm in 2016. Prior to that, he had served as chief financial officer since 2001, having led development of VGM’s employee stock ownership plan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0