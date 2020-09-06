 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VGM focused on greatness of its employees
0 comments

VGM focused on greatness of its employees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Employees of VGM Group might work for any one of its nearly 20 business units.

However, they go by a single name, says Stephanie Mangrich.

“We always refer to ourselves as a ‘VGM Family,’” explains Mangrich, VGM Group events coordinator.

This family is there through the “ebbs and flows with the demands of life,” adds Jessica Parmater, VGM Homelink director of business development. The VGM Family was cultivated by founder Van G. Miller, she explains, and continued under the leadership of current CEO Mike Mallaro.

“Family is the summation of our culture, because it so simply explains how VGM is an employer obsessively focused on the greatness of its employees, both at home and in the office,” says Parmater.

Miller used an investment from two friends in 1986 to establish a national buying group for independent home medical equipment providers. By the mid-1990s, the company he started had more than 100 employees.

Today, VGM Group Inc. employs 1,000 people at nine sites, with more on-boarded weekly.

Mallaro took the helm in 2016. Prior to that, he had served as chief financial officer since 2001, having led development of VGM’s employee stock ownership plan.

VGM Group Inc.

Waterloo

Employees: 900-plus

Locations: nine in United States and Canada

Business focus: Professional services to “help businesses do business better”

Leads field in: providing businesses with expert solutions

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News