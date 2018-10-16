WATERLOO – VGM Group announced it has expanded the footprint of its operations to Nashville, Tenn., with the opening of an additional distribution center.
The 40,000-square-foot warehouse will serve as a fulfillment center for processing and shipping continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) resupplies, along with other health care supplies, directly to patient homes. Operations began in early September. The expansion includes the addition of 22 employees.
“Nashville gives us a second location with closer proximity to many customers as well as needed redundancy for our Waterloo operations. We’re also excited to welcome 22 new associates to the VGM family,’ said Mike Mallaro, chief executive officer of VGM Group Inc.
VGM Fulfillment’s existing CPAP resupply program packs and ships more than two million orders annually from its location at 1055 Southtown Drive in Waterloo. Continued growth, coupled with the recent launch of its compression stocking resupply program, were key factors in the decision to expand out east.
“Expanding our operations to a logistics hub like Nashville allows us to route some of our resupply order volume to the new facility – ensuring that patients located in the southern and eastern United States will receive their orders even quicker, resulting in greater patient satisfaction,” said Jeremy Stolz, president of VGM Fulfillment. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth year over year. This expansion will allow us to ship more packages per day all while improving transit times.”
Another factor in having a second location is to help with disaster recovery. In the event of a natural disaster at either location in Iowa or Tennessee, orders can still be processed and shipped as recovery begins at the impacted site.
With the addition of Nashville, VGM now has locations in nine cities, including Tampa, Atlanta, Phoenix and Toronto, Canada, and nears the 1,000-employee mark nationwide.
