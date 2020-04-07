VGM eliminates more than 70 jobs due to pandemic

VGM said it acted swiftly in response to dangers of the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

On Feb. 27, under advisement from Mallaro, the company implemented a pandemic response task force with the primary purpose to keep employees safe and informed of the rapidly changing pandemic. The team immediately enacted a number of procedures and policies to protect the health of VGM’s employees, including the option to work at home for those whose job duties could be conducted off-site.

Additional safety measures such as shift separations plus increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing between shifts and of common areas were implemented and remain in place. VGM is adhering to Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local recommendations, as well.

“During this unpredictable crisis, significant adjustments were implemented to protect the physical health and safety of our employee-owners and immediate actions were taken to allow us to continue to serve our customers across the country,” stated Mallaro. “Our task force continues to monitor this ever-changing situation.”