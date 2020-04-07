You are the owner of this article.
VGM eliminates more than 70 jobs due to pandemic
WATERLOO — VGM Group has eliminated 58 full-time and 15 part-time positions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and made a number of "significant adjustments" for its remaining staff.

The changes, announced Tuesday, were made "to ensure safety and business continuity" for the company's 12 locations across the country, according to a news release. VGM employs more than 1,000 people, including approximately 875 in Waterloo where it is headquartered.

All of the positions were eliminated because of the economic impact from the pandemic. The full-time job reductions are all in the Waterloo area. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a very challenging time for our employees, customers and communities we serve and has caused us to make some very difficult decisions about our workforce,” Mike Mallaro, VGM’s chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “Although this is very difficult for everyone in the VGM family, these actions are necessary.”

VGM Group "tripling down" on local jobs

Of employees who are in office-related roles, 98% have converted to working from home. The remaining employees work in one of three warehouse operations in Waterloo, Nashville, Tenn., and Phoenix – locations that ship medically necessary respiratory equipment to patients’ homes. 

The adjustments to workforce impacted all of VGM’s locations nationwide and each division of the employee-owned company. In addition to eliminated positions, 17 full-time employees were offered transfers within the company, extended furloughs or accelerated retirement. All of those were in the Waterloo area except for one, a company spokesman said.

VGM said it acted swiftly in response to dangers of the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

On Feb. 27, under advisement from Mallaro, the company implemented a pandemic response task force with the primary purpose to keep employees safe and informed of the rapidly changing pandemic. The team immediately enacted a number of procedures and policies to protect the health of VGM’s employees, including the option to work at home for those whose job duties could be conducted off-site.

VGM Group named presenting sponsor for RAGBRAI Waterloo overnight stop

Additional safety measures such as shift separations plus increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing between shifts and of common areas were implemented and remain in place. VGM is adhering to Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local recommendations, as well. 

“During this unpredictable crisis, significant adjustments were implemented to protect the physical health and safety of our employee-owners and immediate actions were taken to allow us to continue to serve our customers across the country,” stated Mallaro. “Our task force continues to monitor this ever-changing situation.”

He continued: “While no one is certain of the economic implications the global pandemic will have, we are confident the decisions we’re making are protecting the health and well-being of our employee-owners and others in our community. This allows us to serve customers in need and positions VGM to remain a strong company long into the future.”

VGM provides business and professional services to thousands of business customers across North America. For more information about the company, go online to vgmgroup.com.

