WATERLOO --- Veridian Credit Union celebrated Giving Tuesday with $34,000 in donations to 12 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Employees from every Veridian branch nominated a total of 30 organizations for the credit union’s sixth annual Spark the Spirit giving campaign, then asked for public input on which of the organizations should receive funding.
A total of 58,421 votes were collected Nov. 15-25. Organizations with the highest vote total in each of four regions received $5,000. The second- and third-highest received $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
The area recipients are:
--- Knox Blocks Foundation (6,410 votes), which donates Owlet Smart Socks to infants to track their heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep: $5,000
--- Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo, (5,069 votes): $2,500
--- Parent Share & Support, Oelwein, (3,320 votes): $1,000
