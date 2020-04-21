Veridian president and CEO Monte Berg announces retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Monte Berg, Veridian’s president and CEO, has announced his plans to retire.

After 30 years of service at the credit union, Berg will retire at the end of July. Veridian’s board of director has accepted his recommendation to name Renee Christoffer as the credit union’s next president and CEO.

Christoffer currently serves as Veridian’s chief administration officer.

"While I couldn’t have predicted that this transition would take place during such a historic time, the decision is rooted in many months of thoughtful consideration and years of succession planning,” said Berg.

Berg started at Veridian, then John Deere Community Credit Union, in 1990 as the senior vice president of finance. He served in that position for 25 years until becoming president and CEO in 2015. During his career, membership in the credit union’s cooperatively owned financial services grew from 40,000 to 244,000.