WATERLOO — Stacy Phillips hoped she’d make friends when she started at Veridian Credit Union 19 years ago.
Veridian exceeded her expectations, giving her a “second family.”
“Veridian has allowed me to grow as an individual and encourages continual growth into the future,” said Phillips. “They seek out better ways to serve their members as well as their employees, with a ‘What can we do to help’ perspective.”
Joe Lichty has worked at Veridian for 15 years. Flexible scheduling and a great work environment are among many reasons he enjoys his job.
“Veridian Credit Union is the best workplace because of the work culture we have built over a lot of years,” he said. “We are inclusive and empowering. Many employees make this a career because of the relationships they build with coworkers.”
Phillips and Lichty are among scores of employees who said they found a home at Veridian. Many nominations said the credit union’s compensation package is unparalleled in the Cedar Valley.
“Employee engagement is one of the things we pay close attention to,” said CEO Monte Berg. “We offer competitive salary (and) retirement package, an incentive-based wellness plan and up to 100 percent of full family health coverage.”
In addition, Veridian’s executive team meets with all new employees to explain the credit union’s vision, mission and values and organizational structure. It’s also an opportunity for all to share information about families, hobbies and other interests.
These sessions are the first of many times an employee will interact with members of the credit union’s senior management.
”We have a culture based on helping people,” Berg explained. “I appreciate the openness and ability to connect with people throughout the organization.”
Each part- and full-time employee also has access to ongoing educational and professional development as well as opportunities to advance.
“Since day one, I have been given the chance to learn new skills to better myself and help our members,” said Michael Manager, who’s been at Veridian 20 years. “Acknowledgements are an expectation in the Veridian culture. In one-on-ones as well as other programs ... we are recognized for going above and beyond for the organization.”
With 28 years at Veridian, Berg believes the credit union’s foundation is in supporting members and employees.
“What I like about our culture is that it’s service oriented,” he explained. “We serve our member-owners. We serve each other, and we’re here to serve the community. … We try to provide an environment and resources to thrive in the workplace and outside the workplace.”
Veridian is thriving too, he added.
In 1934, John Deere employees organized their own credit union. For many years, membership was restricted to John Deere employees and their families. Veridian went on to open its field of membership to include community residents and eventually the state of Iowa and a handful of Nebraska counties.
“A lot of this growth has happened organically, alongside our current membership base,” said Berg.
Growing membership beyond the Cedar Valley led Veridian to increase its geographic reach to what it calls its Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Council Bluffs-Omaha regions. The credit union also added to its workforce and now tops 800 employees.
Progress is exciting — and contagious, said Lichty. He appreciates working for a company that is active in the communities it serves.
“We have an Employee Involvement Committee that engages staff in activities throughout the year,” he explained. “We are provided 12 hours of volunteer time to use as we would like within our communities, enriching our employees and communities.”
