Veridian awards $70,000 in grants, opens new grant cycle

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded $70,000 in grants to 15 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness.

“Deficiencies in financial literacy and employment readiness can create long-term barriers to a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “Our grant program is aimed at identifying and supporting organizations who are helping people in our communities overcome those barriers.”

Local recipients are The Job Foundation of Cedar Falls; House of Hope in Waterloo; Exceptional Persons Inc., Waterloo, and Larrabee Center, Waverly.

A new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants is now open. Details on eligibility, applications and more are available at veridiancu.org/grants.

