DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa-based MidAmerican Energy Co. has filed a plan it says will help protect bald eagles and four bat species at the company’s wind farms.
The company says in a news release the habitat conservation plan filed Thursday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reflects four years of research.
The plan aims to help protect the bats by modifying nighttime turbine operations during certain months and making additional operational changes at wind farms with signs of higher bat activity.
The plan also proposes measures to reduce impacts on bald eagles, including educating nearby landowners about removing animal remains that may attract eagles. The company is seeking a 30-year federal permit to allow for an average of 10 turbine-related eagle deaths per year across its Iowa service territory.
GREAT NEWS for the GOP, folks! Being the lovers of nature and wildlife that they are, they have ALWAYS warned us that wind farms are bad because they kill migratory birds.
So, this should really make them happy (for once)!
