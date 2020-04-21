US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Roth said the aid was appreciated but wasn't enough to meet their problems.

Farmers have also received emergency waivers from the government to increase the number of pigs they can keep in barns beyond normally allowed limits. Still, farmers without extra space are faced with the prospect of killing baby pigs they can’t afford to feed.

“Sadly it’s true that euthanizing is a question that’s going to come up on farms,” Roth said.

Paustian, the eastern Iowa farmer, said the most frustrating part has been the uncertainty of scheduling deliveries of hogs to meat producers that fall through. Even as the majority of slaughterhouses have continued to operate, most plants are large and their closure is a severe hardship for hog farmers who operate in the region, he said.

Because a plant has closed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away in Columbus Junction, Iowa, Paustian said farmers in his area are sending hogs to other plants in the state and Indiana.

“Producers are on pins and needles every day right now, and nobody knows if they're going to get loads out. They get loads scheduled then they get canceled. It’s kind of a roller coaster of emotion for producers right now,” Paustian said.