WATERLOO -- An upscale "doggy daycare" has found a landing spot near the Waterloo Regional Airport.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a site plan for Camp Run-A-Mutt's planned 9,300-square-foot building, which was one of several airport-area developments winning approval.
Camp Run-A-Mutt is a San Diego, Calif.-based franchise being developed locally by Stephanie Hartel on Airport Boulevard just south of the airport terminal. It will offer cage-free dog boarding with grooming and obedience training.
"I think it will be a nice addition not only to Waterloo but the Cedar Valley community, as well as the airport," Hartel said. "We're looking at being able to support the airport with our boarding services as well.
"I'm looking forward to getting this open," she added. "It's been a couple of years in progress. We want to get started as soon as possible."
Hartel initially proposed putting Camp Run-A-Mutt in the former Black Hawk Gymnastics building at 950 Sheerer Ave. Plans changed when that site drew opposition from neighboring homeowners and was rejected last year by the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.
There was no opposition to the new location, which is located just north of Waterloo Tent and Tarp Co. in a light industrial area.
"We do prefer this location much better," said Hartel, who liked the proximity to U.S. Highway 218 for commuters. Being near the airport also allows travelers to board their pets before boarding a plane.
Airport Director Keith Kaspari voiced his full support for the project when Hartel sought and received a special permit through the planning boards.
"We're finding out commercial service airports all over the country are encouraging these types of projects adjacent to airport facilities," Kaspari said.
Council members also approved development incentives for two other projects locating near the airport, including:
- Koelker Properties LLC, which is grading three acres of land just west of Criterion Manufacturing, 3070 W. Airline Highway, for what is expected to be three new light industrial buildings. The city is donating the land and providing 50 percent property tax rebates for the second and third buildings.
- Prosper Farm Network LLC is also getting land and potential tax breaks for its planned 14,400-square-foot truck wash facility to be constructed northeast of the intersection of Leversee and Lone Tree roads after the city extends infrastructure to the site.
Mayor Quentin Hart expressed excitement over the growing interest in airport area development but suggested it was time to look at building design standards.
"I think we already knew prior to these coming up that this is going to be one of the most aggressive places people and businesses will start looking, especially with the air and rail opportunities we have there," Hart said.
"It's becoming a very highly used area," he added. "Is there something we can do to make sure there is consistency in all the buildings — the feel and the look of the entire area?"
