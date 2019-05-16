UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the correct address for the center.
WATERLOO — A new venture will provide shared professional offices downtown.
JSA Development has opened Waterloo Workspace at 215 E. Fourth St., which has short-term offices and provides tenants with access to conference rooms, printers and copy machines, Wi-Fi internet and front-desk reception services.
The firm, which has renovated numerous downtown buildings into residential, office and retail spaces, unveiled the Waterloo Workspace on Wednesday with an open house and ribbon-cutting event.
“We want an entrepreneurial culture downtown,” said JSA’s David Deeds. “We also think it’s an opportunity for people to give downtown Waterloo a try without having to commit too heavily.”
Waterloo Workspace has a variety of office sizes ready for lease, including 30-day leases and small offices available for $195 per month.
“There’s not a lot of risk for somebody to give it a shot and see what they think,” Deeds said.
JSA founder Jim Walsh relocated the company’s headquarters from the upper floor of the National Bank Building into the street-level building, which has been mostly vacant recently.
“A lot of people that come down here, they don’t want to wait, they don’t want to build something,” Walsh said. “They want a place where they can go to work today, and these are ready.
“A lot of these self-employed people don’t have a place to meet clients, so we’ve got several conference rooms,” he added.
Short-term shared downtown workspaces were previously available at the id8 building up the street but were discontinued when the building filled with permanent tenants.
Walsh said Waterloo Workspace already has its first three tenants.
“We expect high turnover,” he said. “People will use it for awhile and move on to something more permanent, hopefully downtown.”
There was some irony in the Cedar Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors cutting the ribbon on Waterloo Workspace. The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce had occupied the former S.S. Kresge department story from 1986 to 2002.
Mayor Quentin Hart thanked Walsh and JSA for its continued investment in the downtown business district.
“The love and attention that JSA gives to every one of these projects … we’re dealing with quality in every aspect,” Hart said.
More information about Waterloo Workspace can be found on its website at www.waterlooworkspace.com.
It’d be great to see a WeWork or something downtown. It’s something that many people already use around the country, and even the world, and make sure it easier for people like me to go to a familiar place to do work while in town.
