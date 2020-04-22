UPDATE: Waterloo mayor responds to Tyson closing Waterloo plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Following criticism from public health officials over coronavirus concerns, Tyson Foods on Wednesday announced it is closing it meatpacking plant.

“Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production,” Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said in a prepared statement.

The Waterloo facility, which is the company’s largest pork plant, had been running reduced production because of worker absenteeism, officials said.

Officials said Wednesday they will “stop production mid-week until further notice.”

“This is the action we have been waiting for,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "Now we must do everything we can to make sure testing and support are in place and personal precautions are maintained. The virus is here. We must all do what we can to contain it.”

Hart said three of the city's firefighters and one Waterloo Police officer have tested positive for coronavirus as well.