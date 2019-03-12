CEDAR FALLS --- As time changes, so do names. The UNI Credit Union is changing its name, after 64 years, to UNITE Credit Union.
A law passed by the Iowa legislature in 2018 bans all Iowa credit unions from using the names of state universities in their titles.
The new name was chosen by the members and Board of Directors. Credit union members were invited to submit name suggestions to the website. From the responses, the Board of Directors chose UNITE, believing this name best fits the credit union’s mission.
UNI Credit Union was first established in 1955 to provide financial services to University of Northern Iowa faculty, alumni, and students, and employees, students, faculty, alumni of the Cedar Falls School District. In 2012 Midwest Utilities Credit Union (which includes Mid-American Energy, Greco Financial and Nagle Signs) employees, retirees and their families merged with the Credit Union as well.
Leitha Allen, manager, said the name change has gone into effect with estimated completion by April 30. Unite Credit Union has one location, 802 W. 29th St., Cedar Falls. Current membership stands at 1,933.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.