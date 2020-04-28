UPDATE: Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

Both plants voluntarily closed and were not forced to shut by the state. Liz Croston, spokeswoman for Tyson, said Tuesday afternoon, "We’ve not seen the president’s order, so we’re not in a position to comment on it. We can tell you our top priority remains the safety our team members and plant communities while we work to continue fulfilling our role of feeding families across the country."

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, said in a statement: “President Trump’s order invoking the Defense Production Act to continue operations at beef, chicken, pork and egg-processing plants must be accompanied by stringent, enforceable worker-safety protections, widespread rapid testing and adequate personal protective equipment. We owe it to the essential employees who are literally putting their lives on the line to keep food on our tables.”

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota had written a letter to Trump asking him to use the DPA to declare the food supply industry an essential industry, warning that consumers would see a meat shortage in a matter of days akin to the panic over toilet paper the virus created in its early days.

Tyson ran a full-page advertisement in The New York Times and other newspapers Sunday outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.