DAVENPORT — The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide up to $12 billion in aid for farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs stemming from the White House’s aggressive trade posture.
Much of the help will come in the form of direct payments. Officials at the U.S. Agriculture Department said Tuesday there would be a signup period for the aid this fall. Details should be released in a couple of weeks.
Administration officials called the aid package a temporary measure that doesn’t need congressional approval.
“This is a short-term solution that will give President Trump and his administration time to work on long-term trade deals to benefit agriculture and all sectors of the American economy,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday.
Farmers and farm-related businesses are facing pressure because of the trade war. Soybean prices have nose-dived as the White House and Chinese have engaged in an escalating war of words. The first of the U.S. tariffs imposed on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods began early this month. That drew an immediate retaliation from China.
The administration said signup for the direct assistance program will target producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hogs. Two other prongs of the plan include a food purchase and distribution program for surplus commodities such as fruits, nuts, rice, milk, pork and beef. There also will be a new trade promotion program to seek new markets for farmers.
Chad Hart, an agriculture economist at Iowa State University, said it’s impossible to tell now how much the assistance package will help farmers.
“Really, we don’t know the damages to the soybean markets until we get into the fall,” he said. The administration’s move, he said, is an attempt “to show that they are responsive to farmer concerns.” He added it’s also a sign the administration believes the tariffs will be in place at least through the harvest.
The announcement comes just two days before Trump will come to Iowa. He will be in Dubuque County on Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Republicans in the state have been under pressure to do something about the trade conflict and its impact. Typically, GOP lawmakers have promoted free trade, but a trade war begun by a president of their own party has put them on the spot.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday she remains concerned about the “debilitating impact” of the situation.
“I continue to push the administration hard to open up new markets and finalize trade deals, as we need a longer-term strategy to our trade policy, not just a temporary fix,” Ernst said in a statement.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said the aid package was encouraging for the short term. But he added, “What farmers in Iowa and throughout rural America need in the long term are markets and opportunity, not government handouts.”
On a conference call with reporters, USDA officials said they hoped the aid package would provide the space to strike new trade deals.
“We’re hoping that other countries will see that we’re serious now about trade negotiations,” said Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs at the USDA.
Trump has been a frequent critic of U.S. trade deals. He’s also has imposed import duties on steel from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
Those duties have had an impact locally, too.
Earlier this month, Black Cat Wear Parts in DeWitt said it was scaling back production and imposing temporary layoffs for some workers because of the tariffs.
The president also is visiting a steel plant near St. Louis on Thursday, which is said to have benefited from the new tariffs on imported steel. The U.S. Steel Corp. plant has opened up two blast furnaces that had closed in 2015.
On Tuesday morning, the president took to Twitter, declaring: “Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!”
