UPDATE: Most Memorial Day events canceled

WATERLOO — With the coronavirus pandemic still active, most Memorial Day events in the metro area have been canceled.

There will be no parade in Waterloo. But there will be an online observance, which will air on Waterloo public access (Channel 15) several times beginning Saturday. The times are 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday and 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During the observance, Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White will read the names of Waterloo veterans who have died since last Memorial Day.

No events are planned at the Cedar Falls AMVETS or the Cedar Falls American Legion centers, but the flags will be up.