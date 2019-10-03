Editor's Note:
Upper Iowa University Oct. 4 video gaming lecture canceled
FAYETTE – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the gaming lecture with special guests Brad Andres of Fantasy Flight Games and Gates Dowd of Leder Games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Campus has been cancelled. The presenters and UIU apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those who planned to attend.
Waverly firms win awards
WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored three new businesses with First Dollar Awards.
The Ambassadors helped celebrate the opening of the Cedar River Parkway & Bridge in Waverly that links Eighth Street S.E. on the west side of the Cedar River to Iowa Highway 3 on the east.
4 Queens Dairy Cream was presented with a First Dollar Award for the opening of their Waverly location, 109 First St. S.W., earlier this summer. The Studio by Alyssa, 93 E. Bremer Ave., with a First Dollar Award. Wave Town Diner, 404 W. Bremer Ave., received a First Dollar Award.
Game designers to speak at UIU
FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University will host gaming professionals Brad Andres and Gates Dowd on Friday. The program will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Liberal Arts Auditorium at UIU’s Fayette Campus.
A game designer for Fantasy Flight Games, Andres began his career in the games industry in 2011 as a living card game designer. He is currently a lead developer for the game, KeyForge. Dowd serves as the marketing and event planner for Leder Games. The guest speakers will discuss their careers in the gaming industry and what skill set Fantasy Flight Games and Leder Games looks for in their employees.
Black Hawk 4-H meeting slated
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Foundation will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Extension office, 3420 University Ave.
Election of new directors and officers will take place.
Anyone interested in the foundation is welcome to attend. The foundation’s main function is to raise funds to perpetuate the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair held each July.
