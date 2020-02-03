UPDATE: Hy-Vees to end 24-hour service
UPDATE: Hy-Vees to end 24-hour service

Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect the hours of the Cedar Falls store.

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee grocery stores will end 24-hour service beginning next week.

Multiple media sources from around the state are reporting the it impacts Hy-Vees in Des Moines, the Cedar Rapids area and Waterloo area. The first date of the new hours is Monday.

One report said the Waterloo and Waverly Hy-Vees will close each night at 11 p.m. and open at 5 a.m., except the Cedar Falls store, which will stay open until midnight.

