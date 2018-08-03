WATERLOO -- Despite rumors to the contrary, staffing at Covenant Medical Center has remained fairly consistent from a year ago.
Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of Wheaton Iowa (Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo), said Friday, that while there have been reductions in staff in some areas, the hospital has added staff in others.
He said the hospital is constantly looking at ways to be more efficient and to do things better. So while there may been some reductions, the hospital has added pharmacists, IT personnel and health coaches to meet the needs of today's hospitals.
"Today I have more pharmacists than ever. We expanded their hours. Now we have pharmacists full-time" around the clock, Dusenbery said. "We are adding staff as we do things differently."
He was responding to inquiries made to The Courier that the hospital had recently laid off 150 people. He said the rumor was unfounded.
He said full-time equivalents in May of this year, the latest number provided, was 2,346.3 while in May of 2017 they were 2,359.7. Hiring numbers will increase later this summer as the hospital opens a clinic in Independence and takes over a clinic in Allison.
