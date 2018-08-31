WATERLOO — KWWL 7.1 and CW 7.2 were dropped from DISH Network at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the two sides not being able to come to a new contract agreement.
Jim McKernan, vice president/general manager of KWWL, said about 21,000 DISH customers are affected by the blackout in the 21 counties making up the KWWL viewership area.
He said negotiations are ongoing and he hopes a resolution will be made soon, but right now the two sides are “not in the ballpark” in getting a deal.
The television station based in Waterloo has been working on a new agreement with DISH for the past several months, he said, with KWWL offering DISH five extensions to provide more time to complete a new agreement, but “unfortunately, we could not agree to the demands DISH was requiring for a new agreement,” he said.
McKernan said DISH has a long track record of disputes and blackouts with broadcasters, including a current national dispute with Univision as well as other local stations, so what is happening with KWWL is not unusual. He noted KCRG had a similar situation a few years back.
A spokesperson from DISH said all Quincy stations, not just KWWL, have "blacked out DISH customers' access" to their channels. Quincy owns KWWL and local channels in 12 other markets.
Andy LeCuyer, DISH senior vice president of programming, said Quincy was "demanding" higher rates at "more than double what DISH currently pays."
"To be clear, Quincy chose to black out its own viewers," LeCuyer said in the press release, and contradicted McKernan's version of events by saying DISH "offered an extension."
KWWL has set up a special line at the station where viewers can leave comments, but the station also wants viewers to express their concerns by calling DISH at 800-333-3474.
KWWL 7.1 continues to be available over the air, along with CW (7.2) and MeTV (7.3), and is available on Mediacom, DirecTV, Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU), IMON and 43 other multi-channel video programming services in the Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City and Dubuque area.
DISH said they are offering digital over-the-air antennas to their customers at no cost, and customers can drop $12 off of their DISH bill for doing so. DISH customers can call 1-800-333-3474 to learn more.
“We hope this disagreement will be resolved quickly,” McKernan said. “We will continue to work in good faith on behalf of the viewers we serve. It is our intent to get a deal done as soon as possible.”
"The channels could come back today if Quincy would allow it, and we can restore the channels immediately if they give us the green light," LeCuyer said.
The Communications Act requires a television station to give its consent to a cable system or other distributor to carry its broadcast signal, and both parties negotiate this consent, usually with money being exchanged. For more on that process, go here: https://www.fcc.gov/media/policy/retransmission-consent
Courier writer Amie Steffen contributed to this article.
Big loss, not being able to watch Grampa Steele and the "news". No Jeopardy at 4 PM might be a bigger loss, but if you have Dish already you can probably find it elsewhere. This whole "dispute" is about pure greed.
"Pure greed?!" It's called a feature of capitalierism, my boy, which you unkowingly espouse, simply because AM radio and Sexual Harassment News tells you to espouse it.
Good GOD!
