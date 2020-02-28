UPDATE: Deere lays off 42 in Waterloo after over 100 laid off in Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Deere and Co. announced Friday that 42 Waterloo Works employees will be laid off indefinitely May 4.

"This action is being taken as a result of the company's effort to become a leaner, more efficient organization throughout the enterprise, both in the production and salary workforce," spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann said in a news release.

Earlier this month the company announced 105 workers will be laid off in April in Dubuque.

Another 12 layoffs in Moline, Ill., and 57 layoffs from Deere Davenport Works were announced in January. More than 170 people were laid off last year in Davenport.

"Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory," former Deere spokesperson Ken Golden said when the Dubuque layoffs were announced.

The layoffs come despite two international trade deals the U.S. reached in recent weeks. The U.S. signed off on a new United States, Mexico and Canada agreement, commonly referred to as USMCA, as well as a first-phase trade deal with China.

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer mentioned the trade disruptions in a statement regarding Friday's layoffs.