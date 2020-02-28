UPDATE: Deere lays off 42 in Waterloo after over 100 laid off in Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Deere and Co. announced Friday that 42 Waterloo Works employees will be laid off indefinitely May 4.
"This action is being taken as a result of the company's effort to become a leaner, more efficient organization throughout the enterprise, both in the production and salary workforce," spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann said in a news release.
Earlier this month the company announced 105 workers will be laid off in April in Dubuque.
Another 12 layoffs in Moline, Ill., and 57 layoffs from Deere Davenport Works were announced in January. More than 170 people were laid off last year in Davenport.
"Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory," former Deere spokesperson Ken Golden said when the Dubuque layoffs were announced.
The layoffs come despite two international trade deals the U.S. reached in recent weeks. The U.S. signed off on a new United States, Mexico and Canada agreement, commonly referred to as USMCA, as well as a first-phase trade deal with China.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer mentioned the trade disruptions in a statement regarding Friday's layoffs.
"My heart goes out to all Iowans across the district who are losing good-paying jobs at John Deere because of the ongoing trade war and uncertainty with China this administration started over two years ago," Finkenauer said. "I am heartbroken for our neighbors in Waterloo, Dubuque and Davenport who have lost good-paying jobs at John Deere that our hard-working families rely on, and our office is ready to support those families in any way we can."
Deere has temporarily closed Chinese operations amid the coronavirus outbreak and with no word of when those facilities will reopen. Employees in China are able to work remotely, and the Moline-based company’s employees are restricted from traveling to and from China until a later date.
Nonetheless, Deere & Co. had a stronger-than-expected first quarter. Its earnings report last week showed net income of $517 million for the quarter ending Feb. 2, or $1.63 per share, compared with net income of $498 million, or $1.54 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 27, 2019.