CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Walmart store, which closed late Monday due to a plumbing issue, reopened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials called it a "temporary plumbing" issue that happened Monday night. A contractor was called to fix the problem, according to company officials.

Shoppers were turned away at the door when they arrived on Tuesday. A company was dropping off porta potties outside the grocery/pharmacy entrance to allow the store to reopen while they continue to fix the problem.

