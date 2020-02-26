UPDATE: Buchanan Co. migrant workers lunch canceled

INDEPENDENCE -- A lunch-and-learn program on the immigrant and migrant workforce slated for next month in Buchanan County has been canceled because he believed the information that was to be presented "may not be valid."

George Lake, director of Buchanan County Economic Development, announced Wednesday that the program scheduled for March 19 was canceled.

"There is some ambiguity surrounding the programs offered through Iowa Workforce Development," he wrote Wednesday. "Rather than present information that may not be valid, the program is being cancelled at this time."

Lake added the program wasn't being canceled due to controversy surrounding the topic, but rather a "misunderstanding of the program's offerings."

He said he hoped to present a program on the topic in the future.

INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission announced a Lunch and Learn on March 19 for businesses looking to find more workers and interested in learning about recent immigrants and seasonal migrant workers.