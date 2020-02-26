UPDATE: Buchanan Co. migrant workers lunch canceled

INDEPENDENCE -- A lunch-and-learn program on the immigrant and migrant workforce slated for next month in Buchanan County has been canceled because he believed the information that was to be presented "may not be valid."
George Lake, director of Buchanan County Economic Development, announced Wednesday that the program scheduled for March 19 was canceled.
"There is some ambiguity surrounding the programs offered through Iowa Workforce Development," he wrote Wednesday. "Rather than present information that may not be valid, the program is being cancelled at this time."
Lake added the program wasn't being canceled due to controversy surrounding the topic, but rather a "misunderstanding of the program's offerings."
He said he hoped to present a program on the topic in the future.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission announced a Lunch and Learn on March 19 for businesses looking to find more workers and interested in learning about recent immigrants and seasonal migrant workers.
The Immigrant Workforce Lunch and Learn will introduce employers to the Agricultural Recruitment System, a program of Iowa Workforce Development, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the American Legion, 205 Second St. NE.
IWD Migrant Workers Representative Santiago Cordero-Mendoza will explain the ARS program and how it has expanded its focus beyond the agriculture industry into manufacturing.
The cost is $10, or free for investors of the economic development commission.
Those interested may call director George Lake or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company's name and names of those attending.