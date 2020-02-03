UPDATE: As caucuses begin, Trump's family and staff rally in Des Moines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's finance committee national chairwoman, were joined by Erik Trump and his wife, Lara Trump and Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows, Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Office of Budget and Management Director Mick Mulvaney were among the officials in attendance.

Trump Jr. said his father fulfilled every campaign promise he made in 2016.

"He did all of the things he said he was going to do," Don Jr. said. "And to do it and have the results and the track record and the unprecedented success despite zero help from the other side, who is more concerned making sure Trump fails than they are doing anything, let alone representing their own constituency."

Parscale said Trump is a fighter who will prevail, no matter who the Democratic nominee is.

"He'll take on anyone, he's that kind of guy," Parscale said. "I've never seen him back down from a fight. He understood when he won in 2016 that it was the start of this fight, not the end of it. He sees 2020 and he's ready. I think tonight will be a real test on the Democrats' side."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0