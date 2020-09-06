Upbeat, team-oriented outlook drives Grainger employees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—At Grainger, each team member is valued as an individual, says Bob Bries.

“Retaining team members starts with having a great onboarding/training plan,” explains Bries, director of the Waterloo Customer Service Center. “Upon training completion, leaders meet regularly with their team members to continue building their skills, along with assisting them with creating an individual development plan based on career interests.”

Grainger also provides customer experience representatives with robust career development opportunities, Bries adds. This clarifies what’s necessary to advance to other positions within the company.

Open communication is essential for a company of Grainger’s size. There are more than 25,000 team members worldwide, with 17 distribution centers and 282 branches in the United States alone.

Grainger stocks 1.6 million products, and 2019 sales topped $11.5 billion. Its customer base spans multiple industries, from heavy and light manufacturing to healthcare and government.

“Our culture is team-oriented, inclusive, upbeat and friendly,” says Bries. “Our team members have a great deal of pride in our company and what they do to ‘Keep the World Working.’”