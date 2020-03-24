Up to $4 million in state help coming for Iowa small businesses

Durham said the new state programs are designed as short-term assistance to help get business owners through a difficult time. According to state jobless benefit requests, the hardest hit sectors are in accommodations and food services, followed by hourly workers in education services.

“This money we’re talking about is a stop gap,” she told reporters. “This is a stop gap to basically keep doors open and keeping as many people employed as possible.”

To be eligible for a small-business relief grant, Durham said eligible businesses must be experiencing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have employed between two and 25 people before March 17.

The state grants are intended to assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening, and the funds may not be used to pay debts incurred before that March 17 date.

The IEDA will review grant applications for eligibility and will determine the grant amount by the level of impact including loss in sales revenue and employees, she added. Notification of award decisions and disbursement of grant funds will be expedited.