WATERLOO -- The Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on University Avenue is closing.

Details weren't available, and employees who answered the phone at the restaurant on Monday declined to comment and directed inquiries to an out-of-state phone number for the chain's corporation.

The Perkins restaurant on Hammond Avenue remains open.

In August, the chain's Memphis-based parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed 10 Perkins locations in Florida, Wisconsin, Kansas and Minnesota and shut down 19 Marie Callender's restaurants in California and Utah.

Huddle House bought the Perkins restaurants in October, according to media accounts.

