UnityPoint's express clinic moving from Prairie Parkway

CEDAR FALLS -- The urgent care clinic in the UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway clinic is getting a new home in the same neighborhood.

Cedar Falls City Council recently approved a site plan that will allow UnityPoint to construct a new, 4,001-square-foot urgent care facility at the corner of Viking Road and Prairie Parkway.

UnityPoint Clinic Express is making the move for a couple of reasons, according to spokesperson Carson Tigges.

All of UnityPoint's other locations are in retail/strip mall settings, which means parking and access are much closer, Tigges said. The current location on Prairie Parkway requires parking farther away and negotiating other health care services to find the express clinic.

The second reason is that the 90,000-square-foot, three-story facility that opened in 2017 is already looking for space.

"It's always been back of mind (to move the express clinic) out of the medical facility," Tigges said. "It's super, super busy in there and we could use the space for other providers."

The new facility will sit on 0.71 acres with access via a private road, and parking north and east of the building.

UnityPoint hopes to have the new clinic open by the fall.