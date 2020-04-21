UnityPoint Health announces temporary staff cuts during virus outbreak
0 comments
breaking top story

UnityPoint Health announces temporary staff cuts during virus outbreak

  • 0
Kevin Vermeer

Kevin Vermeer

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health on Tuesday announced a temporary reduction in hours for certain staff members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic.

As a health system, officials said they have already taken necessary steps to ensure they emerge from the current situation in a strong position. This includes pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said Kevin Vermeer, UnityPoint Health president and CEO. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19. Effective Sunday, the organization is implementing the following changes:

  • Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders;
  • Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures; and
  • 15% average reduction in executive pay.

UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected team members including continuation of benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” said Vermeer. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Updated

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News