UnityPoint Health announces temporary staff cuts during virus outbreak

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health on Tuesday announced a temporary reduction in hours for certain staff members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic.

As a health system, officials said they have already taken necessary steps to ensure they emerge from the current situation in a strong position. This includes pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said Kevin Vermeer, UnityPoint Health president and CEO. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19. Effective Sunday, the organization is implementing the following changes: