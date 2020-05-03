UnityPoint Health announces leadership changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST DES MOINES – After more than 20 years at UnityPoint Health, Kevin Vermeer has chosen to step down as president and CEO to pursue other opportunities effective April 30.

Sue Thompson, MS, BSN, senior vice president of integration and optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, has accepted the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors’ request to serve as interim CEO as a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

Vermeer previously was CFO in the Waterloo and Quad-Cities regions and as CFO and then chief strategy officer of the system, before assuming the role of CEO more than four years ago.

UnityPoint officials said he was instrumental in developing many initiatives during his tenure, including shaping its population health strategy, negotiating the Joint Operating Agreement with UW Health, forming partnerships in the Care Financing area, and forming a common set of values throughout the organization with the creation and implementation of the FOCUS values.