UNI to host upcoming Iowa Science Olympiad

CEDAR FALLS – Skills in science, technology, engineering and math will be put to the test at the upcoming Iowa Science Olympiad at the University of Northern Iowa on March 7.

The Iowa Science Olympiad is an annual competition for junior high and high school students from around the state. Over the course of the daylong event, students work in partnerships to compete in different scientific disciplines including chemistry, physics, biology, engineering, general science knowledge and more.

Iowa Science Olympiad Director Jill Maroo, assistant professor of biology, said the event offers students a different kind of challenge.

“Especially with this kind of competition, it changes the way students think about science,” Maroo said. “Because the events are so varied, we’re able to pull in students who maybe don’t see themselves being interested in science, but they enjoy building, coding, or other things you don’t typically associate with that field. We can expose them to so many opportunities in science and STEM that they wouldn’t be exposed to in their regular classroom.”

This year, more than 500 students are expected to take part. These students represent 38 teams from 28 different schools across the state.