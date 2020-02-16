UNI to host upcoming Iowa Science Olympiad

CEDAR FALLS – Skills in science, technology, engineering and math will be put to the test at the upcoming Iowa Science Olympiad at the University of Northern Iowa on March 7.
The Iowa Science Olympiad is an annual competition for junior high and high school students from around the state. Over the course of the daylong event, students work in partnerships to compete in different scientific disciplines including chemistry, physics, biology, engineering, general science knowledge and more.
Iowa Science Olympiad Director Jill Maroo, assistant professor of biology, said the event offers students a different kind of challenge.
“Especially with this kind of competition, it changes the way students think about science,” Maroo said. “Because the events are so varied, we’re able to pull in students who maybe don’t see themselves being interested in science, but they enjoy building, coding, or other things you don’t typically associate with that field. We can expose them to so many opportunities in science and STEM that they wouldn’t be exposed to in their regular classroom.”
This year, more than 500 students are expected to take part. These students represent 38 teams from 28 different schools across the state.
Students compete overall as part of a team, and work with their individual partners to earn points during each event. Events range from coding a video game, to water quality testing, to building objects, flying and launching planes and gliders, epidemiology, forensics and more. Several events will be open for the public to observe.
University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook and UNI’s College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences Dean John Fritch will award students their medals. The University of Northern Iowa will also award scholarships to event winners and overall team winners of the Iowa Science Olympiad, up to a maximum of $500 per student per year.
For more information, or a schedule of events, visit https://sites.google.com/view/iowa-science-olympiad/iowa-science-olympiad or contact Maroo at jill.maroo@uni.edu.