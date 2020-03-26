UNI program helping businesses through videos

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation (CBGI) program seeks to support the business community by launching a new video series, titled “Coping with COVID-19, Creative Solutions for your Business."
Topics include resources available, workforce issues such as managing a virtual staff, unemployment law changes, flexibility and productivity, finance and strategy, marketing, mental health and more. Advance Iowa staff is partnering with numerous subject matter experts across the region and state to provide relevant information and innovative ideas.
This series will be available live through the Advance Iowa and Center for Business Growth and Innovation Facebook pages twice a day at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Each live stream will contain different information that will adapt to the rapidly changing environment. Videos will be archived and available online at https://advanceiowa.com/iowa-business-information-covid-19 and https://cbgi.uni.edu/iowa-business-information-covid-19.
